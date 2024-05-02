Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $381.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

