Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$11.46 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

