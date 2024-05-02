Brokers Issue Forecasts for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.84). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Shares of ATNM opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

