JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 786,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at $25,933,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

