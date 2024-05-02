Needham & Company LLC Increases Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $125.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

EEFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

