Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

