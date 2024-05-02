Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 231.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in NVR by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,949,052. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $7,452.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,745.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,010.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

