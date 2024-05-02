Zacks Research Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE DY opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.67. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $146.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

