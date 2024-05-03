Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
