BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.9 %

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.