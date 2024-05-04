Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.63.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $6.96 on Friday, hitting $111.23. 651,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after acquiring an additional 128,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 744,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.