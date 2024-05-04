Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $122.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $8.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 884,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $134.45.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

