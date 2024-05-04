Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $113.04. 2,307,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 209,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

