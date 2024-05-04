Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Hilton Worldwide worth $148,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,785,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,790 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $197.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

