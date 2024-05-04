IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $740.14 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002236 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,248,643,038 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

