IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $740.14 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001073 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,248,643,038 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.