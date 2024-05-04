G999 Price Up 0.6% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00056348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001086 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

