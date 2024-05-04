Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.
