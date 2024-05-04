Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $152.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $20.76 on Friday, reaching $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,945,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Expedia Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,729 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 60,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,454 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

