Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 1.0 %

SNOW traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares in the company, valued at $43,824,446.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.