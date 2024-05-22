Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 358,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 290,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 1,195,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,556. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.