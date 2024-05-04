Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Lockheed Martin worth $191,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $461.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.38. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

