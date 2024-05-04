PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of PayPal worth $129,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. 15,435,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,651,739. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

