Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 8,911 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,093,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

