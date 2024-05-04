Sapient Capital LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 270,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,693,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,515,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $315.11 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

