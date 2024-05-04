Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,206 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 667.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 129,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,754 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 11,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $328.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average of $317.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

