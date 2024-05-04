Swiss National Bank Sells 162,647 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,121,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Stellantis worth $166,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Stellantis by 23.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 9,283,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,310. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.