Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ultralife Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 92,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $206.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

