Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $41,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 4,270,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,327. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

