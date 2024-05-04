Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,854 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $76,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $355.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.