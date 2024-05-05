FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
FS Bancorp Price Performance
FSBW opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.95.
FS Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.71%.
Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FS Bancorp
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.