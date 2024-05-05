FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FSBW opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.95.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.71%.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

About FS Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

