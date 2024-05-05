HSBC Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $118.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at HSBC from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

NYSE DLR traded up $6.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,043. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

