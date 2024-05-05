Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,300.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $954.38.

SMCI opened at $782.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $946.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.60. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $131.06 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

