Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.