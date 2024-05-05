Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. CL King raised shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,258,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 64.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 940,059 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,494,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 294,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,794,000.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 132.54% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

