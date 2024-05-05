Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.
OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. CL King raised shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
Outset Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:OM opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 132.54% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
