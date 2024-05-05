Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 11,883,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.