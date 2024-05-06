3,873 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

