Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.68 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $383.55 million, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.67. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alta Equipment Group news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 7,405 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $87,156.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,056.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $197,191.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,173.05. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,816,886 shares of company stock worth $31,011,780. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

