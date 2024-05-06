Vericel (VCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Vericel has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VCEL opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Several research firms have commented on VCEL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

