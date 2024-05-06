ARQ (ARQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect ARQ to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, analysts expect ARQ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARQ Stock Up 1.4 %

ARQ opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02. ARQ has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

