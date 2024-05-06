Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.64 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,425. The company has a market cap of C$131.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

