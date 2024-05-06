TCG Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. 88,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,870. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

