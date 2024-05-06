VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,436,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,539,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. 1,034,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

