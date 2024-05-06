TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $334,000 in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 632,492 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $788.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 30,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $174,886.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,281.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

