Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $10,142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 41,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $106.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

