Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.66 million. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $117,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,988,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,506.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $266,100 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

