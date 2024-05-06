3,381 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $152.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

