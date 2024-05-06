Savaria (SIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million.

Savaria Stock Performance

Savaria stock opened at C$16.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.64.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

