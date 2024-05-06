LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,157,812 World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,157,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,375,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WKC opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

