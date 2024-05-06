River Global Investors LLP Sells 1,509 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

River Global Investors LLP reduced its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 814,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

