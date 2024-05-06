NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 152,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.02. 10,096,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,693,281. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

